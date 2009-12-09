Wednesday, December 09, 2009

Party for the People: A Fundraiser for BASICS

Join us to celebrate and support one of the few people's newspapers in Toronto - BASICS Free Community Newsletter: http://basicsnewsletter.blogspot.com/.

More than just a newspaper, BASICS is an organizing tool for the multiple struggles unfolding in our society -
the struggles for decent housing, for a livable wage, to bring police brutality to a halt, and more.



Party for the People
Saturday, December 19: 9pm-3am
7 Edgedale Rd. (west of Parliament, south of Bloor)

The party will feature live bands, with DJs and hip-hop. Performances will include:

Archerfish Band
http://www.myspace.com/archerfishband
and

some of TO's finest in revolutionary underground hip-hop:

Ali the Son of Abdul

Hobo Banditos

Unknown Mizery

Black
all of whom you can find at
peeptherevolution.com
&
Wasun

Cover: $5 b4 11pm / $10 after!

Party goes late - but live show starts at 10pm.

It's a house party - a large house party - but space is limited, so arrive early!
Drinks: $5.
 