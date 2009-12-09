Party for the People: A Fundraiser for BASICS

More than just a newspaper, BASICS is an organizing tool for the multiple struggles unfolding in our society -
the struggles for decent housing, for a livable wage, to bring police brutality to a halt, and more.
Party for the People
Saturday, December 19: 9pm-3am
7 Edgedale Rd. (west of Parliament, south of Bloor)
The party will feature live bands, with DJs and hip-hop. Performances will include:
Archerfish Band
http://www.myspace.com/
archerfishband
and
some of TO's finest in revolutionary underground hip-hop:
Ali the Son of Abdul
Hobo Banditos
Unknown Mizery
Black
all of whom you can find at
peeptherevolution.com
&
Wasun
Cover: $5 b4 11pm / $10 after!
Party goes late - but live show starts at 10pm.
It's a house party - a large house party - but space is limited, so arrive early!
Drinks: $5.
